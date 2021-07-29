PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $305.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $312.17 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

PETQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 11,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,675. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

