PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,107.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

