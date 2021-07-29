Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

PFE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 811,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

