Phil Urban Buys 51 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban purchased 51 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £139.74 ($182.57).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 916.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

