Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 137,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

