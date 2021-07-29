Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 105,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 59,580% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 7,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after buying an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

