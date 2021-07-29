Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 11,876 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

