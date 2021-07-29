Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.82 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after buying an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 3.03. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

