Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Unilever by 21.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:UL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 154,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

