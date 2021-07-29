Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 468 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 612,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

