Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 120 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $335.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

