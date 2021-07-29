Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.