Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE MAV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,152. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

