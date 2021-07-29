Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE MAV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,152. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
