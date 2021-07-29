Piper Sandler Comments on CVRx, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($32.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

CVRX stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

