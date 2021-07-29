Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.

NYSE PIPR opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several research firms have commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

