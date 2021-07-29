Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

SYK stock opened at $268.68 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.