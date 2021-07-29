Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

