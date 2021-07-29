Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 28,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $8,258,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 776,484 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 656,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $3,736,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.