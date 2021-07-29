Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0451

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $3,213.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.01237710 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

