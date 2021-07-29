Playgroundz (IOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $70.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $114,208.35 and approximately $70.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

