Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given a C$4.52 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 target price on Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.13 million and a P/E ratio of -645.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,999.43%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.