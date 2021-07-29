Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

