Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

