Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.