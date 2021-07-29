PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

PMVP opened at $35.66 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,203 shares of company stock worth $7,746,043. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

