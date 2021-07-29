PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.66 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,043. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

