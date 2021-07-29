Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $11,167,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

