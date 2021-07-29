Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 101,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $29,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $32,401,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $14,706,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

