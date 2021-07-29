Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,133,054.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,041,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,335 in the last 90 days.

COUR opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

