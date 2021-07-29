Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.88 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $18,054,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $4,602,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

