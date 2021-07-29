Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.40 Million in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

