Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,167,000.

Shares of DISAU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

