Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

