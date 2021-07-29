Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.