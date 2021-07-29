Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $323,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

