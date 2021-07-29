Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 110,700 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

