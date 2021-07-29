Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 110,700 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $19,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $3,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

