Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.24 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

