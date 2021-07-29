Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

