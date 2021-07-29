Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Polis has a market capitalization of $770,111.40 and $33.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001645 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.90 or 0.01225048 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

