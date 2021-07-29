PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,984. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

