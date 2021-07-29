Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$31.28 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.79.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $31.30 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

