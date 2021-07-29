Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Trading Down 0.1%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 44,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

