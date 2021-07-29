PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PREKF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.