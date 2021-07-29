Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

