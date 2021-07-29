Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 166,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.