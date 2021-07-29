Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 48.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 9.6% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.90. 44,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.