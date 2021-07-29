Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $585.34. 7,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,976. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

