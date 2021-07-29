Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 21.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 146,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

