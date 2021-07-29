Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at 3.580- EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.58 or more EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

