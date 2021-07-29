Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 21,924 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

